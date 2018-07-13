The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

A 54-year-old Newmarket man is charged with impaired driving after a vehicle drove into a construction zone and wound up on a rock pile. On Thursday, July 12, 2018 around 11:00 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers received a call about a possible impaired driver at Line 5 and Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury. When officers arrived, they found a van on its side and wedged on top of an approximately eight feet high pile of rocks used for road construction. Police confirmed the driver was uninjured and helped him down the rock pile. Officers detected an odour of alcohol and placed the man under arrest. He was transported to South Division for testing where readings of nearly three times the legal limit were registered. The man was charged with Impaired Driving and Over 80. He was released with a court date in late July.

South Simcoe Police Service is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an assault. On Friday, July 13, 2018 around 12:30 a.m., police were called to a Holland St. West parking lot for a report of a man who had been assaulted and was on the ground. When officers arrived, paramedics were attending to the man’s injuries. Witnesses told police the assault occurred during an argument involving the victim and two men in the parking lot of a coffee shop on Holland St. East. When a passerby approached the suspects, they ran off. Suspect #1: white, 5’9″ tall, thin build, blonde hair and was wearing a light blue jump suit. Suspect #2: white, thin build, wearing a black tank top and blue denim shorts and possibly wearing a baseball hat. The 38-year-old victim from Bradford was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information or who can help police identify these suspects is asked to call us 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).