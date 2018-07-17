The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police are looking to identify two (2) suspects after seven (7) pairs of sunglasses were stolen in a crime of opportunity at a store in the Georgian Mall. On Monday, July 9th, 2018 at 8:10 pm two (2) suspects entered the Sunglass Hut located at 509 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie. While the employee was cashing out another customer the female suspect began to select and conceal a number of pairs of sunglasses on her person and in an bag she was carrying in her right hand. The male suspect assisted her by removing some of the glasses from the display and handing them to her, and by keeping watch on the employee. The pair also took some time to move other sunglasses around the display to conceal the gaps their theft had left. In less than three (3) minutes in the store, seven pairs of sunglasses were stolen at a value exceeding $3200.00.

Description of Suspect #1:

Female, black

Approximately 45-years- old

Large build

Wearing a black brimmed hat, chain around her neck, denim style jacket with frayed rips and red pattern on the left arm and back, light coloured dress, black and silver flip flops, carrying a black purse and light coloured H&M bag in her hand

Description of Suspect #2:

Male, black

Approximately 20-years-old

Thin build

Black hair

Wearing a gold chain around his neck, blue t-shirt with “The Great Gatsby” in white lettering on the front, black track pants, white socks, black flip flops and holding a white cell phone

Stolen Items:

Gucci model GG0062S x 2

Gucci model GG0200S

Gucci model GG0287S

Versace model VE2150Q

Versace model VE4275

Versace model VE4296

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact Constable B Osborne of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2783 or bosborne@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com

HALIBURTON HIGHLANDS OPP

On July 16, 2018 shortly before 3:00 p.m., Officers from the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of mischief in Head Lake Park in the Township of Dysart et al. Investigation thus far has revealed that sometime between the evening hours on July 14 to the early morning hours on July 16, 2018, an unknown person or persons damaged and spray painted an enclosed utility trailer. They also damaged several pieces of playground equipment and removed approximately eight solar lights from the pathway in the park. Police are continuing to investigate and are requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122 or 705-286-1431. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.khcs.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.