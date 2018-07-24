The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

T he Barrie Police has recently received video surveillance and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following several retail thefts and frauds. On Sunday, June 29, 2018, police were called to Cabela’s located at 50 Concert Way, in the City of Barrie, for a report of theft and fraud. Prior to police arriving loss prevention staff had chased a suspect through the parking lot, after he had been identified as the suspect responsible for several recent thefts and frauds. The suspect had attended the store twice on Sunday, June 24, 2018, it was at this time he concealed two hunting knives on his person and discarded the packaging on a nearby shelf. He was then observed switching several price tags on hammocks and later paying $29.99 for a hammock that had been priced at $99.99. Later that same day, just after 5:00 p.m. he returned and once again switched the price tags on two hammocks, and left the store paying for $29.99 for a hammock priced at $129.99. on Tuesday, June 26, the suspect returned to Cabela’s and once again stole several hunting knives and purchased two hammocks after switching the price tags. On Friday, June 29, he returned to the store just after 1:15 p.m. and was observed switching pricing tags on several hammocks and various pieces of clothing. While in the store he had been recognized by loss prevention, and when approached by officers, he fled the area in a black SUV. The investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is described as;

Male, white (43 to 45 yrs.)

Heavy build

6’0”

Wearing a baseball hat, red long sleeve shirt, light coloured shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to Constable Claus of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2649, aclaus@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com