The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

A lengthy investigation has led Barrie Police to seek public assistance to identify a female responsible for a fraud using a stolen credit card. On Thursday, March 29th, 2018 at approximately 6:40 pm the victim was shopping at Zehrs located at 607 Cundles Road East, in the City of Barrie. Upon approaching the register to pay for her groceries, she realized her purse had been opened and her wallet stolen. A short time later the victim received a call from her bank advising there was suspicious activity on her credit card. It was determined the card was used six times, totaling over $300.00, at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar located at the ONroute in Innisfil. An attempt was then made at a Shoppers Drug Mart in North York, which is when the bank froze the card. Description:

Female, dark complexion

Female, dark complexion Approximately 20 to 25-years-old

Long, dark hair

Wearing a light brown or gold winter jacket

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact Constable C. Brown at 705-725-7025 ext. 2588 or cbrown@barriepolice.ca . Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at P3 Tips.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

A 32-year-old Bradford man is charged with impaired driving after being stopped by an officer on directed patrol in Bradford. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, around 4:00 a.m., a South Simcoe Police Service officer observed a vehicle at the intersection of Mary St. and Simcoe Rd. that abruptly drove off after spotting the police cruiser. The vehicle pulled into a nearby parking lot and the officer pulled in behind it. When the officer approached the driver, an odour of alcohol was detected and a demand was made for a roadside breath test. The test resulted in a fail and the driver was placed under arrest. After being transported to South Division, further testing resulted in readings of Over 80. The driver was charged accordingly. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded.

South Simcoe Police Service is investigating a break and enter at a home in Bradford. Police were called to a home in the Holland St. West and Barrie St. area around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 after residents arrived home from work to discover a burglary. Numerous items worth thousands of dollars were taken. Anyone with information regarding this break and enter is asked to call us at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

COLLINGWOOD OPP

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a break and enter to a dwelling in The Blue Mountains and are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime. The incident took place sometime between June 19 and July 1 2018 at a residence under construction on Georgian Bay Lane in The Blue Mountains. Suspect(s) gained entry into the residence and stole two flat screen televisions and two DVD players. The stolen property is described as a 65″ 4K Panasonic television and a 40″ Samsung television and two blu-ray DVD players. Police are asking that anyone with information to contact Collingwood/The Blue Mountains O.P.P. at (705) 445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com or if you have any information on this crime or any other crime.

CRIMESTOPPERS OF SIMCOE – DUFFERIN – MUSKOKA