The Rap Sheet

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

On Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at approximately 11:35 a.m., a member of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police Traffic Unit was conducting traffic enforcement on Mill Street in Angus. While the officer was conducting enforcement, he observed a white Ford Focus travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed and passing a group of vehicles. The radar device was activated and measured the oncoming vehicle to be travelling at 105km/hr in a posted 50km/hr speed zone. The driver of the motor vehicle was stopped and as a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old male from Angus was charged with Stunt Driving. His licence was immediately suspended for seven days and his motor vehicle was impounded for seven days. He will attend a future court date at the Provincial Offences Court in Barrie.

ORILLIA OPP

On July 22, 2018 the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received information about someone who was in possession of an illegal firearm in the City of Orillia.

Orillia OPP members, Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Orillia Crime Unit conducted an investigation into the allegations. As a result of the investigation police found 2 firearms including a loaded handgun. Police also located a quantity of Cocaine and Xanax. A 24-year-old Orillia man faces a lengthy assortment of drug and weapons related charges before being arrested by the province’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Unit, and will appear in Barrie court via video at the end of this month.