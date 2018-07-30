The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Saturday, July 28, 2018, Investigators from the Barrie Police Street Crime Unit arrested and charged a man and woman from Barrie in relation to drug trafficking. Following a lengthy investigation, a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant was executed at a residence on Herrell Ave, in the City of Barrie. Police seized; ½ kilogram of Cocaine, 1.5 kilograms of Marijuana,44 grams of Ecstasy, 60 grams of Psilocybin (magic mushrooms), approximately $20,000 in Oxycodone pills, and a quantity of cash as well as a motor vehicle, in relation to proceeds of crime. A 46-year-old Barrie man has been arrested and charged with; five counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, five counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of an Unauthorized Weapon (Taser). He will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in the City Barrie, on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. A 40-year-old Barrie woman has been arrested and charged with; Possession of a Controlled Substance. She will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Barrie, on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

BPS Traffic Unit is appealing for info related to a fail to remain collision from March at Huronia/McKay that left a male ped w/ serious injuries. Suspect vehicle: small dark SUV, with front end/hood damage & a broken windshield See all the details here: https://t.co/PywYIDl3kj pic.twitter.com/CVOHBKsElD — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) July 30, 2018



NOTTAWASAGA OPP

On Sunday, July 29, 2018 at approximately 12:51 a.m., members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a possible impaired driver travelling westbound on the 5th Sideroad in Essa Township. Just after 1:00 a.m., officers located the suspect vehicle travelling on the 5th Sideroad, west of County Road 10 and conducted a traffic stop with the silver Pontiac G6. While speaking to the driver, the officers determined that her ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by the consumption of alcohol. A 57-year-old female from Adjala-Tosorontio Township was arrested and charged with Driving While Ability Impaired – Motor Vehicle (Alcohol) and Driving with More than 80 mgs. of Alcohol in Blood. Her driver’s licence has been suspended for 90-days under the Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) program and her vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

On Saturday, July 28, 2018 at approximately 1:50 a.m., a member of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was conducting general patrols on County Road 10 in Essa Township. While patrolling, the officer observed a black Nissan travelling in the lane in front of the police vehicle. The Nissan then stopped at the traffic lights at the intersection of Country Road 10 and Highway 89. When the traffic light turned green, the officer observed the Nissan to take off at a high rate of speed. The officer followed the Nissan and activated the radar device, measuring the vehicle to be travelling over 160km/h in a posted 80km/h zone. The driver of the motor vehicle was stopped and as a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old male from York Region was charged with Racing/Stunt Driving. His licence was immediately suspended for seven days and his motor vehicle was impounded for seven days. He will attend a future court date at the Provincial Offences Court in Barrie.

SOUTHERN GEORGIAN BAY OPP

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched on July 30, 2018 to a report of an overnight theft of a Hyundai Genesis from a residence on Johnson Street in the Town of Midland. The vehicle was removed from it’s parked location by persons unknown between July 29th, at 11:30 p.m. and July 30th, at 6:30 a.m. Description is a follows – 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Turbo, VIN # KMHHU6KH6AU016190, Ontario Marker #ARKS227 has red aftermarket rims, black accents, vehicle is lowered, loud exhaust and is manual transmission.

