The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Sunday, July 22, 2018, a theft occurred at Shoppers Drug Mart, located at 420 Essa Road. An employee discovered that numerous boxes of perfume, with an estimated value of $3500 had been stolen. Employees at the store provided police with a description of the suspect. Investigators believe the suspect is responsible for similar distraction thefts that occurred at various Shoppers Drug Mart’s throughout the city earlier this month and last. The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is described as;

Male (35 to 45 yrs.)

Medium build, 5'10

Short black hair

Dark goatee

Wearing glasses, a dark long sleeve shirt, and black pants and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information that may be able to assist with his identity is asked to contact Constable Howlett of the Barrie Police Service at (705) 725-7025 ext. 2638, thowlett@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On July 30, 2018 around 8:00 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers were called for a report of a stolen pick-up truck at a commuter lot in Bradford. A 46-year-old Bradford man told police he parked his 2014 Dodge Ram Crew Cab at 5:30 a.m. in the lot located at County Rd. 88 and Highway 400. When he returned from work around 7:30 p.m., the truck was gone. The pick-up truck is white, four door with Ontario licence plate AJ 67065. It has a black, cloth “Lund” Tonneau Cover, tinted glass, running boards, sport hood with two black hood scoops and a custom chrome tail light. There were two child seats in the rear seating area.

COLLINGWOOD OPP

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a motorist this morning with a slew of criminal offences after being dispatched to a collision on Jozo Weider Boulevard. At approximately 4:00am this morning officers were called to a report of a collision involving a Dodge pickup truck colliding with a light post on Jozo Weider Boulevard in The Blue Mountains. The collision caused the pole to come crashing down onto the roadway with witnesses reporting that the male driver had fled the scene in the involved vehicle prior to police arrival. Police began patrols of the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle when shortly before 5:30am they received a report of a vehicle blocking a lane on Grey Road 2 near Fawcett Lane in The Blue Mountains. Officers attended and located the vehicle as well as the driver, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested at scene and taken to detachment for processing. Further investigation found that the Dodge pickup was stolen from the Stayner area earlier this morning. A 29 year-old Clearview Township man is charged with Criminal Code offences of Driving a Motor Vehicle While Ability Impaired by Alcohol, Fail or Refuse to Provide Sample, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 as well as a Highway Traffic Act charge of Driving While Under Suspension.