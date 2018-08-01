The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Saturday May, 12, 2018, a fraudulent transaction occurred at the Bank of Nova Scotia drive-thru, located at 544 Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie. The victim had left her bank card in the machine after withdrawing money, which resulted in the suspect withdrawing money from the victims account. Video surveillance did capture the suspect leaving the area in a Hyundai SUV. The suspect is described as; female (35 to 40 yrs.), black curly hair and wearing glasses and a beige sweater. Anyone with information is asked to Constable Frouws of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2504, jfrouws@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at, www.p3tips.com

On Tuesday, July 31st, 2018 at 6:35 pm a male was observed by a Loss Prevention Officer (LPO) walking past cashiers and leaving Walmart, located at 35 Mapleview Drive in the City of Barrie, with a cart full of meat. The LPO caught up to the suspect outside the store and placed him under arrest, requesting he return to the store to await police. After a brief interaction the male fled eastbound, running across the 400 highway, before the LPO lost sight of him. The cart of food, exceeding $1200.00 worth of meat and other grocery items, was recovered and returned to the store. Description:

Male, white with tanned complexion

Approximately 5’11” & 200 pounds

Strong accent, possibly Hungarian, and did not speak fluid english

Wearing a black hat, white coat or sweater, green shorts and black shoes

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact Constable J. Frouws at 705-725-7025 ext. 2504 or jfrouws@barriepolice.ca . Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at P3 Tips.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

FOOD DRIVE: We’re partnering with the #Innisfil Food Bank and @sobeys #Alcona for a Food Drive at Sobeys this Friday from 10 am – 2 pm. The need is great! Please drop by and help out our less fortunate neighbours. @HDCourtney #WorkingTogether #CommunityPartners pic.twitter.com/hvg7taZ6mj — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) August 1, 2018

KAWARTHA LAKES OPP

The City of Kawartha Lakes detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating an act of mischief that occurred in the Pontypool area. On July 30, 2018 an officer attended the grain elevators in Pontypool after receiving a call indicating that they had been spray painted and were now covered in graffiti. Investigation indicates that the mischief occurred sometime between 10:00p.m. on the evening of July 29th and 6:00a.m. on July 30th. The investigation is on-going. Anyone having information on this crime is asked to contact P/C MacInnes at the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by going to www.khcs.ca and submitting an anonymous tip online.