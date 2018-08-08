The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Sunday August 5, 2018 around 1:00 a.m., police received a driving complaint from a citizen entering Bradford from the Newmarket area. The caller followed the vehicle in question to Bradford where police conducted a traffic stop. The female driver was given a roadside test and failed. Further testing resulted in readings of Over 80. The vehicle was seized for seven days. A 36-year-old woman from North York was charged with Over 80 and released with an August court date. Big thank you to the citizen who reported this impaired driver and helped us secure an arrest. By working together, we can improve road safety and protect innocent victims from people who still insist on drinking and driving.

A 48-year-old Barrie man is charged with Impaired Driving and Over 80 following a single vehicle collision in Innisfil. On Sunday, August 5, 2018 around 8:00 p.m., a man told police he was driving on the 10th Line when he slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting a deer. The man lost control of the vehicle, entered the westbound ditch. The vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled over on its roof. When an officer spoke to the man an odour of alcohol was detected along with signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and transported to North Division where further testing resulted in readings of Over 80. A 90-day licence suspension was issued and the vehicle impounded.

South Simcoe Police Service is seeking the driver of a motorcycle that was involved in a brief pursuit in Innisfil. On Saturday, August 4, 2018, around 8:30 p.m., an officer was en route to a medical assistance call in a fully marked cruiser. While travelling northbound on 25 Sideroad, the officer activated the emergency lights in order to pass several vehicles. As the cars pulled over to the side, a motorcycle accelerated at a high rate of speed. The officer briefly pursued the motorcycle but the pursuit was quickly terminated. The motorcycle was later found abandoned in the plaza at Innisfil Beach Rd. and 20 Sideroad. The motorcycle is lime green and white with a licence plate 369R6. The driver, who appeared to be male, was wearing a black and gold patterned helmet.

South Simcoe Police Service officers are appealing for The public’s help in solving a break and enter at the 400 Market in Innisfil. Police were called to the market on Industrial Park Rd. on Friday, August 3, 2018 around 8:30 a.m. after an overnight break-in was discovered. Upon arrival, officers learned that suspect(s) had gained entry into the market by cutting a hole in the roof. Once inside, the suspect(s) proceeded to a jewelry store and stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. Anyone with information about this break-in is asked to contact South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).