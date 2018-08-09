The Rap Sheet

HUNTSVILLE OPP

On August 6, 2018 Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a marine complaint. A concerned citizen reported to police that on Sunday August 5, 2018 at around 1:30pm she and her family were kayaking in the lake of Bays area on Oxtongue River, when a blue Sunray bow rider with five people passed them at such a high rate of speed that it caused a wake flipping the kayaks. Huntsville OPP would like to speak to the owner of the boat and is asking that anyone with any information to contact the detachment. The kayaker managed to get a photo of the boat as they were leaving the area. OPP area patrolled waterways has seen their fair share of tragedies this summer, and Huntsville OPP would like to remind everyone to boat safe.