The Rap Sheet

ONTARIO PROVINCIAL POLICE

On August 14th shortly after midnight, a member of the West Parry Sound Detachment responded to a report of a boat adrift and a male slouched over and not moving on Georgian Bay, Ontario. Police located the boat and the officer spoke to the driver determining that he had consumed alcohol. As a result of the investigation a 27-year old man from Wasauksing First Nation was arrested and charged with:

Operate vessel with over 80 mgs of alcohol in blood

Care or control while ability impaired – alcohol

The driver will appear in Parry Sound Court on August 30th.

On August 12th around 1:33 a.m. a officer was conducting radar enforcement on Mosley Street near 41st Street in Wasaga Beach and observed a westbound vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit of 50 km/hr. The radar registered a speed in excess of 102 km/hr. As a result, a 25 year old woman from Vaughan has been charged with:

Adult Race a motor vehicle – Excessive Speed

She will appear in an Ontario Court of Justice on September 25th.

On Saturday, August 11th at approximately 8:30 p.m. a member of the Nottawasaga Detachment was conducting bicycle patrols in Alliston. While the officer was patrolling the area, he observed a vehicle driving westbound on Beattie Avenue in an erratic manner. Shortly after the officer observed the vehicle, it began reversing and veering side to side, almost striking an oncoming vehicle from behind. The bicycle patrol officer quickly rode towards the erratic vehicle and successfully stopped the driver. Through further police investigation, the 27-year-old New Tecumseth man was charged with:

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

Careless driving

During the month of July the West Parry Sound Detachment calls for for service included the following:

9 alarm, accident and death event

25 violent related incidents

55 property related occurrences

6 drug related cases

28 driving offences

142 property and vehicle related crimes

167 provincial statues related incidents

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

A 19-year-old Alliston man is facing numerous charges including dangerous driving and theft of motor vehicles after a stolen car crashed in Innisfil. Police were called to 5th Line between Highway 11 and 10th Sideroad on Monday around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle collision. When officers arrived, they discovered a car that had rolled over in a forested area was one of two vehicles stolen from driveways during the night. The driver was arrested and charged with:

2 counts Theft of Motor Vehicle

2 counts Property Obtained by Crime

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

3 counts Prowl by Night

Assault

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a collision that sent four people to hospital. On Tuesday, July 24th South Simcoe Police launched an investigation into a two-vehicle collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury. The collision occurred at 5:20 p.m. on County Rd. 88 between Highway 400 and 10th Sideroad. One of the vehicles involved in the crash had been involved in an earlier pursuit with a South Simcoe Police Service officer following a theft at the Tanger Outlet Mall. As a result of an investigation into the collision and the theft, South Simcoe Police Service subsequently charged three Toronto men aged 31, 32, and 40-years-old. If you have any details you’re being asked to call Police or Crime Stoppers.