The Rap Sheet

Pair of drivers charged in Caledon

By News

ONTARIO PROVINCIAL POLICE

On Saturday, August 11th at approximately 6:43 pm members from the Caledon Detachment responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver travelling on Airport Road near Patterson Side Road. Police located the passenger vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Following an investigation at the roadside, the driver was subsequently arrested. A 35 year old Toronto man was charged with the following offences:

  • Driving With More Than 80 mgs. of Alcohol In Blood
  • Possession of a Schedule II Substance (Cannabis Marijuana – Under 30 grams)
  • Driving While Under Suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville court on August 27th

 

On Saturday, August 11th at approximately 5:09 pm members from the Caledon Detachment responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 50 just south of Highway 9. Police arrived on scene and spoke to a local citizen who informed police of the incident he drove upon. Following, an officer spoke to the driver of a damaged passenger vehicle. While speaking to the woman, the officer determined that her ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by the consumption of alcohol and arrested her accordingly. As a result a 46 year old Bolton woman was charged with the following offences

  • Driving While Ability Impaired- Motor Vehicle (Alcohol)
  • Fail or Refuse to Provide Sample

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville court on August 30th

