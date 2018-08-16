The Rap Sheet

ONTARIO PROVINCIAL POLICE

On August 15th shortly before 7:00 p.m. a member of the West Parry Sound Detachment responded to a traffic complaint of a vehicle driving erratically and hitting guard rails at the Bowes Street exit from Highway 400 in Parry Sound. Police located the vehicle, stopped it and determined that the driver had consumed alcohol. As a result of the investigation a 43 year old Toronto man was arrested and charged with:

Drive motor vehicle – over 80 mgs. of blood alcohol

Drive motor vehicle while ability impaired – alcohol

Drive motor vehicle while liquor readily available

Fail to remain

The driver was released on a Promise to Appear in Parry Sound court on August 30th.

YORK REGIONAL POLICE

Police are seeking a suspect in connection with a sexual assault in the Town of Aurora. On Saturday, August 11th York Regional Officers responded to an address on Stone Road which is in the area of Bayview Avenue and Wellington Road for a report of a sexual assault. Officers learned that at approximately 3:30 p.m. a 47-year-old woman was outside mowing her front lawn when suddenly a male suspect ran up behind her, lowered his shorts and grabbed her, pulling her towards him. The victim turned and confronted the suspect. The suspect fled on foot.

The video of the incident can be viewed here

Suspect Description:

White man

Short, sandy-brown hair

Medium build

Wearing a white T shirt and black shorts

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers

Police is looking for help in locating a missing 34-year-old man from the Town of Richmond Hill. Sean Michael Gibbs was last seen on Monday, August 6th in the area of 16th Avenue and Spadina Road. Both investigators and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his well-being. Investigators are appealing to the public for any information on his whereabouts.

Description

34 years

White man

5’7”, 161 pounds

Shaved head, brown eyes, brown facial hair

Last seen wearing jeans, white T-shirt with an open blue-and-white, short sleeve, button-up shirt over top, with beige and white sneakers



Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers