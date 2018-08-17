The Rap Sheet

ONTARIO PROVINCIAL POLICE

On August 16th shortly after 3 p.m. a member of the West Parry Sound Detachment observed a motorcycle travelling at an extremely fast speed on Seguin Street in Parry Sound. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the black motorcycle failed to stop and fled the area. Police received reports of the motorcycle weaving in traffic and going through stop lights. The motorcycle failed to negotiate a turn on Parry Sound Road and went into the ditch. The driver fled on foot.

The K9 unit and Emergency Response Unit (ERT) attended and the suspect was located.

A 34 year old man from Brampton was arrested and charged with:

Flight while pursed by peace officer

Dangerous operation of a vehicle

Driving while disqualified – court order

Drive motor vehicle – no plates

The accused was held in custody and will appear in a Parry Sound Court.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

Officers have arrested a man after a woman came forward to police to report she was sexually assaulted. On Wednesday, August 15th a woman told police that on July 29th she was sexually assaulted by her former boyfriend. An investigation ensued and on Friday, August 17th a 25-year-old Bradford man was charged with two counts of Sexual Assault. He was held for a bail hearing.

A 45-year-old Bradford man is charged following an animal complaint call in Bradford West Gwillimbury. On Thursday, August 16th around 9:00 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service

officers were dispatched to a home in the Canal Rd. and Highway 400 area for an occurence involving a raccoon. Police arrested a man for Causing Unnecessary Suffering to An Animal. The

accused was released at the scene with a court date in October. The animal was not located.

An investigation is underway under the provincial Dog Owner’s Liability Act after two people were bitten by a dog in Innisfil. On Thursday, August 16th around 4:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a home in the 5th Line and 9th Line area for an animal complaint call. When officers arrived on scene, a 44-year-old woman and a child were already being treated by paramedics. The pair was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The dog will be quarantined for ten days.