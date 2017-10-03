The Rap Sheet

OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police is reporting that 182 fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year included one or more of the Big Four causal factors in road deaths which are:

Inattentive driving: 63 deaths

Speeding: 56 deaths

Alcohol/drug-impaired: 32 deaths

Lack of occupant restraint/seat belt use: 31 deaths

In an effort to reduce the number of these preventable fatalities, the OPP, in partnership with police services across Canada, is conducting Operation Impact over the Thanksgiving Long Weekend. During this highly collaborative annual campaign, the OPP will conduct enforcement and raise awareness of these driving behaviours which, year after year, monopolize road fatality causal factors.

South Simcoe Police

On Monday, October 2, 2017, around 3:00 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers responded to a dispute call at a Bradford home. Dispatchers were told that a man had a knife and was damaging property inside the home. Officers located the man outside and he was taken into custody without incident. The knife was located hidden in some bushes nearby. Officers found that a table had been smashed inside the apartment during the dispute. No one was injured. A 33-year-old Bradford man was held in custody for a bail hearing charged with Mischief Under $5000, 2 counts of Breach Probation, and Weapons Dangerous.

On Monday, October 2, 2017, just before 4:00 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers were called to the 7th Line and 10 Sideroad after patrons of the Innisfil off-leash dog park witnessed a vehicle spin into a ditch. Witnesses told investigators that a black Infiniti was travelling at a high rate of speed when it tried to pass another car as it turned into the dog park. The Infiniti went out of control and into the ditch. A 23-year-old man from Innisfil was charged with Careless Driving and Drive Under Suspension. He will appear in court in November.

Midland Police Service

On the 30 September 2017 at approximately 4:52 am, Midland Police were responding to a disturbance call on the east side of Midland. Police observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. A brief pursuit commenced and the driver failed to obey numerous traffic signals. The pursuit was terminated by police for public safety reasons. Shortly thereafter, police located the suspect vehicle parked on a side street and the suspect male hiding in a bush beside an adjacent residence. The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to the police station. During a search of the suspect, police located a small quantity of controlled substance in his pocket. The suspect has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending a bail hearing.