The Rap Sheet

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

The OPP Bracebridge Crime Unit is currently investigating a large altercation which took place in a commercial parking lot located at 123 Medora Street in Port Carling, ON in the early morning of August 4, 2017. During this altercation involving several persons, an unconscious male was located on the ground. Investigation revealed he had been assaulted. The male was later transported to hospital for medical treatment. Police are looking for anyone with information regarding this incident.