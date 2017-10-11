The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at 2:50 p.m., a South Simcoe Police Service Traffic Unit constable was patrolling Bradford when he stopped a pick up truck with expired licence plates. While speaking with the driver, he noted the odour of alcohol on the man’s breath. After roadside testing, the 40 year old Bradford resident had his licence suspended for three days. He was also ticketed for the expired plates and for having open liquor in his vehicle. Drivers are reminded that the South Simcoe Police Service is dedicated to the elimination of impaired driving. Each one of our cruisers is equipped with a roadside screening device. Our officers are on a mission to make our roads the safest in Canada.

On Monday, October 10, 2017, a black and green Huffy Rock Creek bicycle was left at Colborne Street and the 8th Line around 7:30 a.m. When the owner returned at 4:00 p.m., the bike had been stolen. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 extension 1474 or email greg.vanspall@southsimcoepolice.ca