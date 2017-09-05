The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

On Saturday, September 2, 2017, just before 6:30 a.m., a concerned citizen called south Simcoe Police Service after claiming to see a man going through a wallet in Belle Ewart. Responding officers say they found a drunk man on a bicycle nearby, locating stolen property on his person. Investigators say the bicycle was found to be stolen, and the suspect was in possession of several items taken from cars in the neighbourhood. A 19-year-old Innisfil man was charged with Break and Enter, 3 counts of Theft Under $5000, and 4 counts of Possession of Stolen property. He will appear in court in October.

On Monday, September 4, 2017, around 6:20 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers were called to a single vehicle collision on Lockhart Road in Innisfil. A car had reportedly crossed over the road, entered a ditch and struck a retaining wall. The driver was investigated and arrested for Impaired Driving. He was transported to hospital in the care of paramedics for the treatment of minor injuries. After testing at the hospital, the 59-year-old Innisfil man was charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over 80 mgs. He will appear in court later this month. His licence has been suspended for 90 days.

COLLINGWOOD OPP

On September 3, 2017 at approximately 4:00pm, an officer from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 26 near Poplar Side Road when he observed an SUV travelling at a high rate of speed.

Upon activating the radar unit it was found that the vehicle was travelling at 118 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone which led to the officer stopping the vehicle at Highway 26 near Robert Avenue.

As a result of the traffic stop, the 18-year-old male driver from Brampton was charged with Highway Traffic Act offences of Speeding 50+ km/h Over Posted Limit and Race A Motor Vehicle – Excessive Speed. He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on October 20, 2017.

In addition, his vehicle was impounded for 7 days and his licence was suspended for 7 days as a result of the infractions.

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

On September 5 at approximately 2:24 a.m., members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of vehicles being entered in the Alliston area.

Shortly after, police located and arrested 2 males in relation to the thefts from vehicles and recovered several items that were stolen. A 21-year-old of New Tecumseth and a 15-year-old of Adjala-Tosorontio have both been charged with:

Theft Under $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Both were released from custody and will attend a future court date.

The Nottawasaga OPP would like to speak to anyone who had their vehicle entered ONLY during the early morning hours of September 5, 2017 and who lives ONLY in the Nottawasaga Detachment area. Please contact 705- 434-1939 or 1-888-310-1122.

OPP are reminding the public that the best way to deter individuals from entering your vehicle is to make it unattractive to them. You can do this by taking your valuables with you or lock them away out of sight. Remember to Lock it or lose it!