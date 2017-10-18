The Rap Sheet

MIDLAND POLICE SERVICE

On the 17 October 2017 at approximately 4:15 pm, police were on general patrol in the parking lot of a store located on the south side of Midland. Police observed a female walking in the parking lot known to them for theft. The investigation revealed the female suspect removed a quantity of items from the store without paying for them. Further investigation revealed the female is currently bound by two Probation Orders with the conditions to keep the peace and be of good behavior. Subsequently, the female was arrested and charged accordingly. The female has been held pending a Bail Hearing on the 18 October 2017 in the Barrie Court of Justice.

On October 11, 2017 the Midland Police Service received a complaint regarding a suspicious man on the East Side of the Town of Midland attempting to gain entry into vehicles. Officers from the Midland Police Service responded to the area immediately and located the suspect a short distance away. Upon arrest, were located in his possession that had been taken from several cars nearby. The suspect was transported to the Midland Police Service where he was held for a bail hearing.

On Wednesday, October 11th, 2017 at approximately 4:45 pm, a 27 year old Midland woman attended a local grocery store. Video surveillance captured the woman concealing several items into a bag. The woman left the store failing to purchase those concealed items. Further investigation revealed the woman was bound by a Probation Order with a condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On Monday, October 16th, 2017, the woman was located and arrested downtown Midland. The suspect is scheduled to appear in Midland Court of Justice on December 14th, 2017 at 930am.

On the 11 October 2017 at approximately 1:00 pm, Midland Police Service commenced an investigation into a threatening complaint at a local restaurant in the town of Midland. The investigation revealed the male suspect attended the restaurant on the 10 October 2017 and threatened an employee. Further investigation revealed, the suspect attended the same restaurant on the 11 October 2017 and threatened a second employee. Subsequently, the suspect was arrested. The suspect has been charged and was held for a bail hearing.

GREY COUNTY OPP

On October 13, 2017 at approximately 3:02 p.m., Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an injured male on the Blue Mountains-Meaford Townline in the Municipality of Meaford as a result of a farming mishap. The 24-year old victim and another male were installing duel tires onto a farm tractor. A second tractor equipped with a stone fork bucket was used to hoist the tire. The buck released, causing it and the tire to fall onto the victim, who suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and was then air lifted to a hospital in Toronto. The Ministry of Labour and the Farm Safety Association were notified of the incident.