The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

After a lengthy investigation, South Simcoe Police Street Crime Unit made an arrest on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 around 4:00 p.m.. A suspect’s vehicle was stopped on the 10 Side Road of Bradford, West Gwillimbury and a 37 year old male and a 36 year old female, both from Bradford, were arrested and charged with Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Cocaine. Both were released and will appear in criminal court in November of this year.

GREY COUNTY OPP

On October 18, 2017 at approximately 6:55 p.m., Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to domestic related incident on Sykes Street South in the Municipality of Meaford after receiving a report of a male threatening to kill his girlfriend and two male acquaintances at the scene. A 52-year old Meaford man was arrested and charged with three counts of Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm and Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (knife). There were no injuries reported.He was held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for October 19, 2017.