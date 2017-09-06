The Rap Sheet

Nottawasaga OPP

Ontario Provincial Police would like to warn the public about a fraud scheme that has recently been reported to police. The scheme has involved an adult female, accompanied by small children going door-to-door in the Alliston area collecting pledges for Terry Fox. Members of the Nottawasaga OPP are continuing to investigate and believe there could be more victims of this scam that have not reported it to Police. If you live in the Nottawasaga OPP Detachment area and feel you may have been a victim of this specific “Terry Fox” scam or have information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime, please contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 705-434-1939 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).