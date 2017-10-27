The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

South Simcoe Police were called to a Stroud business on Monday, October 16, 2017 around 7:00 a.m. for a report of a break and enter. Around 6:45 a.m. an employee from another business located in the same plaza discovered the store had been entered by unknown suspect(s) by smashing both doors. A quantity of cash and a safe were taken from the business. Video shows an older asian male entering the store at 1:52 a.m. and again at 3:00 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On Tuesday, September 12, 2017, around 3:15 p.m., South Simcoe Police were called to a drug store in Alcona for a report of a theft that had occurred. At approximately 3:00 p.m., the suspect was seen walking down an isle reaching for an item on a shelf and placing it in her purse. The suspect was then seen leaving the store without attempting to pay for the item. The suspect is described as female, white, approximately 60-70 years old, blond hair, wearing a black hat, oversized prescription glasses light blue shirt, blue skirt, a purple and teal scarf and a large pink purse. Contact PC Kayser at 705-436-2141 ext 1412 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 if you can assist with identifying this female.