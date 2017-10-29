The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Saturday, October 28th around 1:45 p.m., South Division officers were called to Yonge Street, north of Line 8 in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury for a personal injury collision. A white Dodge Ram had been southbound on Yonge Street and stopped to make a left hand turn into a private drive. A silver Nissan Versa was following the Dodge and did not notice that it had slowed down and stopped. The Nissan drove into the back of the pickup truck, causing heavy damage. The driver of the Nissan, a 48 year old North York resident was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and has been charged with Careless Driving. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.