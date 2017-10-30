The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service are currently looking to identify a male responsible for damaging two vehicles in the parking lot of a Barrie apartment building. On Saturday, October 28th, 2017 at 6:20am officers attended the address of 114 Anne Street, in the City of Barrie, after receiving multiple complaints of a male damaging vehicles and causing a disturbance in the parking lot. Video surveillance was reviewed and saw a single male exit the building at approximately 5:10am and proceed to damage two vehicles by punching, kicking and throwing items. He was then observed re-entering the building at approximately 5:50am where he used the key pad to call and gain access to the interior of the building.

Description

Male, white

20-30 years old

Slim build

Wearing a grey and white hooded sweater with a hood with a ‘H’ on the chest, blue jeans, and a black baseball hat

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC M Baker of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2713 or email at mbaker@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

MIDLAND POLICE SERVICE

In the early hours of October 29th 2017, the Midland Police Service were called to a residence on the east end of town for an unwanted person. Officers arrived and were informed by the complainant that her son had returned home intoxicated and was breaking things in her apartment. The suspect had caused significant damage, he was arrested, removed from the apartment and brought back to Midland Police Service.

Information was received that the suspect was currently bound by a probation order with a condition to keep the peace and be of good behavior. The 18-year-old suspect was subsequently charged and released with a date to appear in the Midland Court of Justice on November 30th 2017 at 930am.

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

Members of the Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE check at Highway 11 North and Highway 118 in Bracebridge on Monday October 30, 2017 at 12:30 a.m. and pulled over a vehicle that required further investigation. As a result of that investigation, officers seized a large quantity of illegal drugs and over $12 000.00 in cash. Police have charged a 23 year-old man from Muskoka Lakes Township, ON with the following offenses:

Possession of Schedule II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Schedule II Substance Over 30 g CDSA 4(2)

Possession of Schedule II Substance over 1 gram CDSA 4(2)

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon CC 91(2)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 CC 354(1)(a)

Fail To Comply with Probation Order CC 733.1(1)

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on the 30th day of October 2017.

SOUTHERN GEORGIAN BAY OPP

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to numerous calls for service in the evening of Oct 27, 2017 to a gathering on Ogden’s Beach Road, Tay Township. Officers on routine traffic patrol noted an increased flow of evening traffic in the area of and on Ogden’s Beach Road. An R.I.D.E. check stop was set up a Highway 12 at Ogden’s Beach Road in the early hours of Oct 28, 2017 to help reduce the incidence of impaired driving in the area. Officers along with Simcoe County Paramedic Services were dispatched to a vacant property on which a large gathering of youths were over consuming quantities of alcoholic beverages. Several intoxicated youths were identified and dealt with as area taxi companies had a heavy presence in the area along with numerous parked vehicles along Ogden’s Beach Road. As a result of the police presence, a 23 year old man Penetanguishene was arrested at 3:00am Oct 28, for Impaired Driving sec 253(1) (a) and having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle while over 80mgs sec 253 (1) (b) of the Criminal Code of Canada. His vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and his driver’s licence was seized for 90 days under the provisions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS). He was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on November 9, 2017. Several other drivers were charged in the area with violations under the Highway Traffic Act as well as the Liquor Licence Act.