The Rap Sheet

Barrie Police

Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a male following a theft at the LCBO at 534 Bayfield Street. Video surveillance captured the incident just before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2017. The suspect had been confronted by an employee after he had been observed concealing two bottles of vodka into his backpack. Despite being confronted, the suspect fled the store with the merchandise and was last seen walking south on Bayfield Street. The suspect is described as:

Male, white (30 to 34 yrs.)

Medium build, 5’6”

Short black hair

Wearing a black hoodie, grey shorts, blue “Adidas” shoes with white stripes and carrying a black backpack

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Hennessy of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2717, dhennessy@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).