The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

On Tuesday, November 14, 2017, South Simcoe Police were notified by a member of our the community about a call she had received from the “Ontario Government”. The caller was able to provide her last name and her postal code and further explained that she was entitled to a rebate from the government for her air conditioning unit. A crew would be sent out, she was told, to inspect both her furnace and air conditioner and install a new one if needed. The complainant was skeptical and went online after and learned the government does not call for these rebates.

PARRY SOUND OPP

On November 9, 2017 at 4:58 p.m., members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a call for a traffic complaint on Highway 400 near Healy Lake road in Seguin Township. Investigation has since revealed that police were called about a pickup truck on Highway 400. Police attended and spoke with the occupants. As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old man from Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township was arrested and charged with Care or Control over 80mgs, Care or Control While Impaired, Drive While Disqualified (2 counts), Drive While Under Suspension, and Fail To Comply With Recognizance. The accused was held pending a bail hearing.