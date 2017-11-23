The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect following a robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at 5:20 a.m., at Mac’s Convenience, located at 420 Leacock Drive, in the City of Barrie. Video surveillance captured the suspect enter the store and run behind the counter while demanding money. While cornering the employee the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash drawer and fled the area on foot. The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is described as;

Male, white

5’9”, slim build

Wearing a black baseball hat, black balaclava, black jacket with a white stripe along the back and down the sleeves, black gloves with a skeleton design on the fingers, blue jeans and black boots

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Petersen of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2764, npetersen@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsubmit.com

On the Friday, November 17th, 2017 at approximately 4:30am, police attended 71 Anne Street South in the City of Barrie, in regards to a break and enter. The alarm company called to report multiple hits to the Ultramar Gas Station and video surveillance showed two males smashed the front door just 10 minutes prior. The males arrived in a light coloured 4 door sedan with both licence plates covered and brought with them large containers they quickly filled with, what is suspected to be, over $8000 of cigarettes. Upon viewing external footage, it was learned the suspects also pried open the coin vacuum collecting an unknown amount of change. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Anne Street approximately 3 minutes after making entry to the store.

Suspect #1:

Thin build

Short, light colored hair

Light coloured baseball hat

Scarf around his face

Dark gloves

Suspect #2:

Heavy build

Goatee or scruffy beard

Light coloured hoodie

Light toque

Light coloured gloves

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC K Hemington of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2763 or khemington@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com The Barrie Police Service reminds business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment. Quality images helps to identify suspects and can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings.

The Barrie Police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify a suspect following a theft from Mac’s Convenience, located at 610 Huronia Road, in the City of Barrie. On Tuesday, November 14, 2017, a suspect had been captured on video surveillance lurking throughout the store, just before 8:00 a.m. Upon the last customer leaving the store the suspect approached the front counter, and quickly ripped a coin donation box from a secured by a cable and fled the store. The suspect was last seen running westbound through the parking lot. The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is described as;

Male, white (30 – 35 yrs.)

Thin build

Short dark hair, dark goatee

Wearing a grey shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable D. Watson of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2755, dwatson@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsubmit.com