The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Saturday, November 25, 2017, around 10:00 p.m., South Simcoe Police responded to an Innisfil residence for a dispute over a broken out car windshield. As a result of an investigation a 31 year old man from Innisfil was arrested and transported to the station. He will attend court on December 21, 2017 to answer to the charge of Mischief Under $5000. Alcohol was a factor in this incident. The victim received no injuries.

South Simcoe Police were called to a Boat retailer in Innisfil on Saturday, November 25, 2017 for a theft of a boat motor. The employee reports that after closing time, around 6:45 p.m., on Friday, November 24, 2017, a vehicle was seen slowly driving by the shop. Soon after a suspect is caught on camera walking up and down the fence line, then jumping the fence into the lot looking at a number of different boats and motors. After jumping back and returning to his vehicle retrieving a bag, he re-enters the property and starts to remove a Mercury motor from the back of a boat. The suspect car was seen leaving at this time but then returns to help the suspect put the stolen motor in the vehiclE. The vehicle is described as possible an older Nissan Pathfinder. The boat motor is a Mercury 250 valued at $5200.00. Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

Traffic officers conducting R.I.D.E. were out on Friday, November 24, 2017 in various locations in Innisfil stopping 73 vehicles on back roads. Two arrests were made with 1 impaired charge, 2 Over 80 charges. Two other drivers were found to be in the WARN range and each received a 3 day licence suspension. Drivers are reminded that our Festive R.I.D.E. officers will be out daily until January. You can do your part by driving sober and call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.