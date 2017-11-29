The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Tuesday, November 28, 2017, South Simcoe Police took a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from a local car-pool lot. The owner left his vehicle on Friday, November 24, 2017, at the lot located at County Road 88 and Highway 400 at approximately 8:00 p.m.. When the owner returned on Tuesday to pick up his car, the vehicle was gone. The vehicle is a 2012 Subaru Impreza, white in colour, bearing licence plate# AMADEUSS

South Simcoe Police were called to a home in Cookstown on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, around 2:00 p.m. for a report of damage done to a vehicle. A man told officers that he and his girlfriend got into an argument. She left the residence and returned approximately 2 hours later and slashed the man’s vehicle tire and broke out the windshield of his car. The 18 year old female from Innisfil was charged with Mischief Under $5000 and will appear in Bradford Court early January 2018 to answer to these charges.

PARRY SOUND OPP

On October 13, 2017, members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a fraud complaint. Investigation has since revealed that on October 5, 2017, the victim left their credit card behind at a local business and the card was picked up by a male. The male then attended numerous businesses and made purchases with the credit card. As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old Parry Sound man was arrested and charged with 19 counts of Fraud Under $5000, and Possession of Property obtained by crime. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on November 30, 2017.