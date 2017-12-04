The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Saturday, December 02, 2017, around 5:00 p.m., South Simcoe Police were called to a retail store located in the Tanger Outlet Mall for a report of stolen merchandise. The manager witnessed, on the in store security camera, 3 suspects stuffing vests into a bag. Once confronted, Suspect #1 dropped the bag and left. However, the others were able to leave taking with them 4 women’s black down filled coats worth $300 each. After reviewing the video, a 4th suspect was spotted working with the trio. Suspect #1: female, white, curly dark hair with highlights, Spanish looking, early 40s, wearing a black vest and denim jeans. Suspect #2: male, white, approximately 6 foot tall, short dark hair, mid 40s, wearing a black jacket with white detailing on collar and waist, denim pants. Suspect #3: female, white, heavier build, Spanish looking, wearing a dark jacket and black jeans. Suspect#4: male, white approximately 6’2″, wearing a white baseball cap, black vest and Adidas trackpants. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

BARRIE OPP

On Saturday December 2, 2017 at approximately 3:00AM an Officer was conducting general patrol when it observed a vehicle traveling northbound on HWY 11 near Line 10 of Oro-Medonte Township. The Grey 2012 Dodge Caravan was being operated in an erratic manner. After investigation the male driver was arrested and charged with Impaired Driving Contrary to Section 253(1) (a) and Over 80mgs of Alcohol in 100mls of Blood Contrary to Section 253(1) (b) of the Criminal Code. The 54-year-old man from Maple has been released on a Promise to Appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at Barrie on Monday December 18, 2017. As a result of the charges the motor vehicle was impounded for 7 days and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

On Sunday December 3, 2017 at 7:13AM passersby located a single motor vehicle in the ditch on Mount St. Louis Road East near Line 10 of Oro-Medonte Township. An adult male was unresponsive inside the vehicle. After investigation it appeared the collision had occurred at approximately 2:30AM. The lone male located in the 2013 Black Mitsubishi Lancer was uninjured. He was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Substance – Cannabis Contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Intoxicated in a Public Place Contrary to Section 31(4) of the Liquor Licence Act and Fail To Report an Accident Contrary to Section 199(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a robbery call with a weapon at approximately 10:22 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2017. The male suspect entered into a local convenience store in Beeton concealing what appeared to be a long gun. The suspect demanded money and assaulted the employee. The employee sustained no serious injuries. During the course of the robbery, a witness entered the store, subsequently causing the male to flee on foot. The Nottawasaga OPP Officers immediately attended the scene and located and arrested the male suspect without incident. A 23 year-old male from Adjala-Tosorontio was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Assault and a series of weapon related charges. He was then held for a bail hearing.

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), are hoping to identify additional witnesses who may have information about the robbery that occurred at a local convenience store in Alliston early Friday night. Members of the Nottawasaga OPP Detachment were notified of a robbery that had occurred at Banting Convenience Store in Alliston at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2017. During the investigation, it was determined that the suspects entered the local business with what appeared to be a black handgun. The suspects took cash and cigarettes from the store and then quickly fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported. The first male suspect is described as being 6’0, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The second male suspect is described as being 5’10, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. Both suspects were wearing white ski masks that covered their faces and both carried black backpacks. No other identifying information has been determined at this point. Throughout the investigation, members from the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Central Region Canine Unit and Central Region Identification Unit assisted. The investigation continues by the Nottawasaga Detachment Crime Unit and they would like the public to know that this investigation is not related to the robbery that occurred in Beeton. Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Nottawasaga OPP Detachment at 705-434-1939. If you have information about this investigation and wish to remain anonymous, please visit Crime Stoppers at: www.crimestopperssdm.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).