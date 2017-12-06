The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

After a week long investigation, Barrie Police Street Crime Unit has charged two people with drug and firearms related offences. On Tuesday, December 5th, 2017 the investigation concluded with a male and female arrested after observed trafficking from their rental vehicle. Upon arrest, detectives located a loaded automatic handgun as well as a various quantities of crack and powder cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and a quantity of cash. A 29-year-old Barrie woman and 28-year-old man from Barrie face charges including Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Controlled Substances. It is believed the street value of the drugs and cashed seized in relation to this investigation exceeds $10,000. Investigators feel this seizure and the arrests of these individuals will result in a substantial dent in the drugs reaching the streets of Barrie.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Tuesday, December 05, 2017, around 10:00 a.m., South Simcoe Police were called to a business located on Dissette Street in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury for a break and enter that occurred. When the owner of the business arrived that morning to open up, he quickly realized the fenced in back compound had been entered by unknown suspects by cutting a hole in the fence. The store’s security footage shows the suspects entering three times through the cut in the fence and removing numerous snow blowers, lawn mowers and generators with an estimated value of $16,000.00. Security footage also provided a description of the 2 culprits and the vehicle they used. Suspect #1: male, wearing a red jacket, blue coloured pants and a black toque Suspect #2: male, white, wearing a black winter coat and a white toque with a black stripe. Vehicle: older Dodge Caravan, light in colour, possibly white or silver. Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

HURONIA WEST OPP

On December 3, 2017 at approximately 8:30 a.m. a member of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) while on patrol observed a motor vehicle in a ditch on Vigo Road near Flos Road Five West in Springwater Township, Ontario. Upon arrival police found two males in possession of this motor vehicle that had property stacked on its hood and a good hearted neighbour with a tractor trying to help the two males out. However a police check of this motor vehicle revealed that it had been earlier reported stolen from the Town of Midland, Ontario. Police arrested one of the males but the second male fled the scene but was later arrested a short distance away. A further investigation into the above motor vehicle and the occupants revealed that the property in and on this vehicle was also stolen from various locations in Tiny Township, Ontario, both occupants were on various types of court releases, one occupant was in possession of a Schedule I Substance. In addition Police located an imitation firearm in the above motor vehicle. With the assistance of Huronia West/Collingwood OPP Community Street Crime Units and Huronia West/Collingwood OPP Crime Unit a residence on Mosley Street in the Town of Wasaga Beach, Ontario was searched and more stolen property was located and a female found in this residence was arrested. A police investigation into this female revealed on December 2, 2017 she was in possession of a stolen motor vehicle from Kitchener, Ontario and observed in the Town of Wasaga Beach, Ontario by Police. When Police attempted to stop this motor vehicle it accelerated well above the posted speed limit and failed to stop at stop signs. Due to public safety at this time Police stopped attempting to stop this vehicle and following it. Charged with “Possession of Stolen Property Obtained by Crime – Under $5000” are a 19 year old female from Weston, Ontario, a 21 year old male from Scarborough, Ontario and an 18 year old male from Wasaga Beach, Ontario. Police have also charged the 18 year old male with “Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Probation Order” and the 21 year old male with “Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine”, 3 counts of “Fail to Comply with Probation Order”, 4 counts of “Fail to Comply with Recognizance” and “Obstruct Peace Officer”. In addition Police have charged a 19 year old female with “Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle” and “Flight while Pursued by Peace Officer”. Further Police have charged a 21 year old male and an 18 year old male with “Possession Break in Instruments” and “Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose”. First appearance for the three accused above was December 4, 2017 in the Court of Justice in the City of Barrie, Ontario.