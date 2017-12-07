The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

Five people are facing drug related charges after a search warrant was executed in Barrie yesterday morning. Officers from South Simcoe Police Service, Nottawasaga OPP and Barrie Police Service executed the warrant at a Hemingway Crescent home shortly after 9 a.m. following a month long inter-agency drug investigation. Two men, both 33 from Barrie, a 36 year old man from Barrie, a 19 year old Barrie female and a 33 year old Barrie female were all arrested. All five are facing a variety of drug related charges including Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purposes of Trafficking. They were transported to the South Division and released on a Promise to Appear and Undertaking. They are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford on January 18th, 2018.

COLLINGWOOD & BLUE MOUNTAINS OPP

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a theft of a trailer in Collingwood and are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime. The theft, which took place in the last week, occurred at 45 Sanford Fleming Drive in Collingwood at the Happenings Party Rentals in Collingwood where an 18 foot Load Trail trailer was stolen. If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains O.P.P. at (705) 445-4321 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com or www.crimestoppersgb.ca.

SOUTHERN GEORGIAN BAY OPP

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing to receive reports of mischief in the Town of Penetanguishene. Over the past few days, graffiti has again been appearing at a number of locations throughout the Town that include the Curling Club and even the OPP Community Policing Office. The OPP is asking the public to contact police if they observe any suspicious persons or activity that may be taking place especially during the overnight hours. Also, businesses with surveillance cameras that may capture any illegal activity that may be taking place in and around their business are also asked to call the OPP as their captured images and video may assist in solving these ongoing and troublesome occurrences. The crime of Mischief is serious and it carries maximum of 10 years in prison upon conviction if the property that has been damaged has a value in excess of $5000. If you have any information in regards to this crime, please contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at (705) 526-3761 or have information about suspected unlawful activity and wish to remain anonymous, please visit Crime Stoppers at: www.crimestopperssdm.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and by being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.