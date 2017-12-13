The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Barrie Police Service is looking for those responsible after a vehicle was damaged and its tires stolen from a south end car dealership. Sometime overnight between Monday, December 11th and Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 unknown suspects attended Barrie Nissan located at 630 Veterans Drive, in the City of Barrie. A new 2018 Nissan Versa was targeted in the far side of the lot. The suspect smashed the window and jacked up the car to remove all four tires. Stolen were four Yokohama All Season Tires and black alloyed rims, Value approximately $2000.00. Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact Constable Savoie of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2555 or email at esavoie@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Tuesday, December 12, 2017, around 1:45 p.m. a South Simcoe Police officer was conducting speed enforcement in a school zone on the 20th Sideroad in Lefroy. He noticed a vehicle coming towards him at a high rate of speed. The officer obtained a speed measurement of 109 km/h in a 50 km/h in a Community Safety Zone. The car was pulled over and a 22 year old woman from Innisfil was charged with Speeding and Stunt Driving. Her driver’s licence was suspended for 7 days and her car impounded.

South Simcoe Police are hoping to reunite the owner of a found ladies ring with the rightful owner. A good samaritan found the ring on the ground on Saint Ave in late November and turned it over to police. If the ring is yours or your know who owns it, please contact the Identification Unit at (905) 775-3311 extension 1069 to make arrangements to claim your property.

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Muskoka Crime Unit are investigating a robbery that occurred on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in a vehicle on Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge. The victims met with the three suspects, who arrived together in a vehicle, at the intersection of Muskoka Road 118 and Brackenrig Road in Muskoka Lakes Township. Two of the three suspects got into the victim’s vehicle and a demand for cash was made. At the same time, a single shot was discharged from a firearm. The two vehicles started driving in tandem toward Highway 11 North and one of the victims was able to activate 9-1-1 from a cell phone which immediately engaged police. The victims were instructed to pull over on Highway 11 near Holiday Park Drive and as they did so, two suspects fled on foot. Police arrived quickly, contained the area and one of the suspects, a 27 year-old from Gravenhurst, Ontario was arrested nearby. The suspect vehicle that had been following continued northbound on Highway 11 and was located by police on Bonnie Lake Road in Bracebridge. A high risk vehicle stop was conducted and the driver, a 29 year-old from Gravenhurst, Ontario was subsequently arrested. The OPP Canine Unit was deployed with the support of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) to search for the remaining suspect. An extensive canine track was conducted and as the track crossed Highway 11, for the safety of the public and the involved officers, the highway was closed for a short period of time. Police located the remaining suspect, a 35 year-old of Mississauga, Ontario hiding in a nearby forest west of Highway 11. He was suffering from hypothermia and was carried by police to the roadway where Muskoka Paramedic Services were waiting and transported him to hospital. Police have charged the three accused’s each with Robbery Using a Firearm and they will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge today. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated. Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.