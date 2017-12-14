The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Wednesday, December 13th, 2017 at approximately 10:30pm Barrie Police were called to Royal Victoria Regional Health Center located at 201 Georgian Drive, in the City of Barrie, in regards to an irate male. The male reportedly became angry and punched a whole in the drywall before security and a Barrie Police officer on scene for an unrelated matter were able to settle him. The 30-year-old Angus male was charged with Mischief Under $5000 and released with a future court date to answer to his charge. Officers assisted in escorting the male from the hospital grounds to prevent any further incidents from occurring.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

South Simcoe Police were out again on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, conducting R.I.D.E. in various locations in the Town of Innisfil. Police are disappointed in their results. In just over 5 hours, 4 drivers were found to be in the WARN range resulting in having their driver’s licence suspended for 3 days. 1 driver has been convicted 4 previous times for drinking and driving offences. Officers will continue to be out all season long looking for drivers who are impaired by drug or alcohol. There is no excuse for drinking and driving. YOU always have an option. Make the right decision. Call a friend, call a taxi or ride service, or just stay over. Please don’t drink and Drive !! The Festive R.I.D.E. program continues until early January 2018.