The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

South Simcoe Police were out conducting their Festive R.I.D.E. program on Thursday, December 21, 2017, in a number of locations in the Town of Innisfil stopping over 220 cars. A total of 9 drivers were tested at roadside resulting in 1 driver being arrested and taken back to the North Division for additional breath testing. A 22 year old Innisfil man has been charged with Drive Over 80 mgs, his driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and his car impounded. Another three drivers had their driving privileges revoked for 3 days after they performed roadside screening device tests and were found to be in the warn-range. South Simcoe Police remind you that there are always alternatives to drinking and driving. Take a cab, stay over at a friends, use a designated driver or use public transit. For more information on public transit, please visit: https://www.townofbwg.com/transit, https://innisfil.ca/living/transit, http://www.gotransit.com/publicroot/en/Default.aspx

HURONIA WEST OPP

On December 21st, 2017 members of the Huronia West OPP Community Street Crime Unit located a stolen motor vehicle in the Town of Wasaga Beach. The 2016 Honda Pilot had been reported stolen from Casino Rama earlier in December. Subsequent to locating the stolen vehicle, a male party, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, was arrested and held for a bail hearing. A 33 year old Wasaga Beach man is facing related charges. Police continue to look for a stolen pick-up truck that was seen in the Huronia West OPP area. The 2004 black Ford F250 with a yellow plow on the front and a “Georgian Bowl” decal on the side was stolen from a business in Collingwood on December 10th 2017. If you have any information please contact the Huronia West O.P.P. at (705) 429-3575 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

On July 3, 2017 Nottawasaga OPP were dispatched to the Canadian Tire Store located at 110 Young Street in New Tecumseth (Alliston). Upon arrival store loss prevention reported that 2 males had stolen lawn chairs and a log splitter from exterior of the store. Store video gave description of males and showed suspect vehicle used in the theft. One of the suspects returned to the same store on December 15, 2017 and was confronted by store staff after stealing a bottle of windshield washer fluid. The suspect who was sitting in vehicle and became agitated and drove off. On December 21, 2017 Nottawasaga-Dufferin Street Crime Unit after a lengthy investigation executed a search warrant on the 20th Side road in Mulmur Township. Police recovered clothing worn in thefts, a stolen trailer and a small marihuana grow operation. As a result of police investigation, a 51-year-old from Mulmur Township was charged with these 3 thefts. The accused will appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie at a later date to answer to the charges.