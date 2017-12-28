The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

On Thursday, December 27th, 2017 at approximately 8:15am members of the Community Response Unit (CRU) were on general patrol in Barrie’s downtown, when officers observed a male appearing to be urinating on the west side of the Collier Street Parkade. Upon speaking to the male, officers learned he had been drinking the previous night finishing up about 4:00am. He was by his vehicle and officers suggested it was best for him to arrange an alternate way home and return for his vehicle at a later time. The male agreed, still unsteady on his feet, and was last seen walking down Collier Street. CRU officers then attended another unrelated call and just before 9:00am, while completing notes still in the area of the parkade, the officers observed the male’s vehicle moving from the same parking spot it was previously parked. The vehicle was stopped on Mulcaster Street and the driver was the same male previously spoken to. A roadside screening test was administered and the first sample registered a FAIL. The male was arrested and transported to the Barrie Police Service for further testing. Once back at the station both samples provided were over the legal limit. The 23-year-old Bradford male was charged with Care and Control with Over 80mgs of Alcohol in Blood and released with a court date in the new year.

On Tuesday, December 19th, 2017 at 6:13 pm a male entered the Circle K located at 149 Dunlop Street East, in the City of Barrie walking directly to the rear of the store. The suspect waited for the attendant to serve a customer, opened a door and gained access to the restricted office. Once inside the office, the suspect selected a box of cigarettes containing sixteen (16) cartons. The suspect picked the box up and exited the restricted office area then concealed the box behind shelving, and waited for the attendant to serve another customer, before exiting the store with the box. The total loss is over $1600.00 to the store owner.

Stolen Property:

Two (2) Cartons of Players Smooth Five (5) Cartons of John Players Smooth Nine (9) Cartons of Pallmall King Size

Description:

Male, white

Approximately 30 years

Slim build

Wearing a light coloured blue jays hat, multi coloured scarf, black leather jacket, blue jeans, black gloves and black framed glasses

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC B Bromley of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2780 or email at bbromely@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were dispatched to attend a two vehicle collision that occurred on Winhara Road in Gravenhurst on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 10:45 in the morning. One driver sustained minor injuries and as a result of their investigation in the collision, police arrested and have charged a 46 year-old from Gravenhurst with Impaired Operation and Over 80. The accused received an immediate 90 day driver’s licence suspension and further had his vehicle towed and impounded. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 23, 2018 to answer to his charges.