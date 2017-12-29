The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who may be in possession of stolen debit and credit cards. The same suspect is believed to be responsible for thefts on November 9th and December 17, 2017. On Thursday, November 9, 2017, a vehicle had been entered while parked at Goodlife Fitness, located at 42 Commerce Park Drive, in the City of Barrie. The victim’s wallet was removed, which had contained various pieces of identification, including debit card and credit cards. Police were contacted immediately after the victim had noticed his vehicle had been entered. Further investigation determined the suspect had used the victim’s credit card at a gas station in Innisfil and King City. Police have recently received video surveillance images which captured the suspect utilizing the victim’s credit and debit card. The December 17th theft resulted in credit and debit cards taken, also from a parked vehicle at the Goodlife Fitness in Barrie’s south end. Further investigation determined the suspect had used the victim’s credit card at a Shell Gas Station located on Barrieview Drive, in the City of Barrie. Video surveillance captured the suspect utilizing the victim’s credit card to purchase scratch tickets. He had also been in the company of a second male. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to Constable Watt of Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2627, jwatt@barriepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

On Friday, November 24th, 2017 at 3:25 am Barrie Police were on general patrol in the area of Anne Street North and Edgehill Drive, in the City of Barrie, when a vehicle was observed driving with no lights on. A traffic stop was attempted as the vehicle pulled into the rear of 108 Edgehill Drive, behind the apartment complex. As the vehicle slowed, the driver exited the car fleeing on foot northbound into a wooded area and then out of sight. The vehicle rolled to a stop hitting a parked vehicle. Police located two passengers in the vehicle who advised they had just been picked up and received a ride by the driver from a Tim Horton’s and the driver was unknown to them. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen from a driveway in Severn Township sometime overnight and before the pair met the driver at the coffee shop. Suspect Description:

Male, white

Male, white 5’8″ – 5’10”

Medium build

Brown hair, goatee and unshaven

Wearing greenish/grey hooded sweater, dark blue jeans and sunglasses on his head

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC R Trollope of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2694 or email at rtrollope@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com