The Rap Sheet

HUNTSVILLE OPP

On Friday December 29, 2017 Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police was made aware of mischief to a construction site on Skyhills Rd in the town of Huntsville. Sometime overnight on Thursday December 28, 2017 unknown culprits attempted to enter the property and damaged the lock in the process. Huntsville OPP would like to remind builders and contractors to take the time to secure property, equipment and tools on building sites. Surveillance cameras of any kind could be that one extra tool that is needed to help identify any persons of interest in and around construction sites. Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in and around Skyhills Rd or any construction sites in the Huntsville area is asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.