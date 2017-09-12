The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

On Tuesday, September 12, 2017, around 5:00 a.m., South Simcoe Police officers were patrolling a neighbourhood park in Bradford, after numerous citizen complaints. As they pulled in, they observed a vehicle driving in the parking lot. While speaking with the three occupants of the vehicle, an officer noted the smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath. After a roadside screening device test resulted in a FAIL, the driver was taken to the station for further testing. During a search, a number of small denomination bills were located on the suspect, and a quantity of cocaine was found in the vehicle. A 20-year-old Bradford man was charged with Impaired Driving, Drive Over 80 Milligrams, Possession of Cocaine and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded.

—

South Simcoe Police Service officers are investigating, after a graffiti incident at a Bradford school. On Monday, September 11, 2017, officers were called to St. Jean de Brebeuf Catholic Elementary School after graffiti was found. Over the weekend, black spray paint was used to paint obscenities on a wall and the playground pavement.