The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Thursday, January 04, 2018, around 1:10 p.m., a South Simcoe Police Traffic officer’s attention was drawn to a car moving at a high rate of speed on the 20th Sideroad in the Town of Innisfil. The car registered 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. The officer also noticed an insecure large roofing ladder resting on the rear of the truck. A 56 year old from Innisfil was stopped and charged with Stunt Driving and Speeding and Insecure Load. Further investigation showed the male has 50 previous Highway Traffic Act (HTA) convictions. His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded.