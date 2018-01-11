The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three women following a distraction theft at Joe’s No Frills. On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, just before 1:00 p.m., three women entered Joe’s No Frills located at 165 Wellington Street, in the City of Barrie. One of the women approached the victim and distracted her while the other woman removed her wallet from her purse, which had been sitting in the shopping cart, and placed it into a newspaper she had been carrying and walked away. The suspects attempted to make a fraudulent transaction with the victim’s credit card at a nearby bank machine. The transaction was declined as a result of the victim quickly cancelling her credit cards. The vehicle the suspects were travelling in was a 2011 or newer, grey four-door, Ford focus. The investigation is ongoing. Suspects are described as;

Suspect 1:

Female, white (20 to 30 yrs.)

Described as European decent

Thin build

Dark hair

Wearing a purple wool hat, black jacket, black “Adidas” pants, and pink/purple shoes and carrying a “Coach” purse

Suspect 2:

Female, white (30 to 40 yrs.)

Described as European decent

Heavy build

Wearing a grey Gatsby style hat, grey long neck sweater, black tights, and grey boots and carrying a grey purse

Suspect 3:

Female, white (20 to 30 yrs.)

Described as European decent

Thin build

Dark hair

Wearing a black wool hat, black long jacket and carrying a “Coach” purse

The Barrie Police are reminding residents to be cautious and follow the safety tips provided to protect themselves;

Keep your personal items within eyesight while shopping and never turn your back on them in public

Keep all zippers closed and pockets buttoned

If someone requests your assistance, or accidentally bumps into you, or spills something on you, be alert and be aware of those people around you

If you are approached in a parking lot by someone claiming your tire is flat, your vehicle is damaged, or you have dropped money on the ground, immediately retrieve your purse or wallet, turn off your vehicle and take your keys out of the ignition. This may be a ploy to distract you in order to steal your purse and possibly your vehicle

Criminals are opportunists and have several techniques and distractions they will use, and they will alter their methods to avoid being caught. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Hemington of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2763, khemington@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Wednesday, January 10, 2018, around the noon hour, South Simcoe Police were called to a local pawn shop for a report of a theft that took place on the previous day. Employees report that two suspects, one male, one female, entered the store and picked out some jewellery to buy. While the transaction was taking place, distracting the employee, the female suspect is seen on store video grabbing a bag containing approximately $7200 worth of jewellery. Anyone with information is asked to call PC Cruz at 905-775-3311 ext 1464 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Investigation is continuing.

South Simcoe Police were called to a Bradford establishment on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 just after 5:00 p.m. for a report of damage to a car in the parking lot. A witness states he saw a woman with a wooden baseball bat hitting the car 6 – 7 times, smashing the front passenger window and a side view mirror before leaving on foot. The suspect is described as, white, in her 40’s, 5’8″, blond hair in a ponytail, wearing a green jacket and black pants.