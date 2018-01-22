The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Monday 22nd January, just before 3:30am South Simcoe Police were called to a parking lot at the intersection of Holland St E and Dissette St in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury for a motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, a female was located on the ground complaining of injuries to her legs and an ambulance attended. A male walking in the area identified himself as the driver of the vehicle involved in a collision with a pole. The officer detected the smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath and he was arrested for Impaired Driving. The 28 year old male from Newmarket was taken to the police station in Bradford and subsequently charged with Impaired Care and Control cause bodily harm and Over 80 mgs. The damaged vehicle was impounded and the driver was released with a future court date and his licence suspended for 90 days.

South Simcoe Police are seeking help from the public in locating a 16 year old female from Bradford. She was last seen by her parents on Saturday evening around 11:30pm. She left with her boyfriend “Joey” and has not returned home since. Contact was made by the female to her sister via text but her location is unknown. She may be somewhere in the Innisfil area. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Julia Haggerty, 16 years, contact South Simcoe Police at (705) 436-2141 or (905) 7765-3311.

A South Simcoe Police officer on patrol on the 4th Line of Innisfil on Friday January 19th stopped a vehicle that he recognized. The driver was known to police having been charged in October 2017 and convicted in December for Drive Under Suspension. A further check on the driver, a 41 year old male, showed that he was still suspended from driving and also that his validation sticker was expired. The male’s vehicle was impounded for 7 days for driving while suspended and he was given a future court date to answer to the charges.

Just after 2:00 pm on Sunday 21st January, South Simcoe Police received a complaint about a snowmobile being driven on Lake Simcoe in the Gilford area. Police attended the area to investigate. While on scene at the end of Shore Acres Drive a snowmobile exited from the lake. The driver of the snowmobile was spoken to and it was determined that he had been drinking alcohol. A roadside demand was made and the male, a 27 year old from Cambridge, registered a WARN and his licence was suspended for 3 days.