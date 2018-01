MIDLAND POLICE

A 49-year-old Waubasehene woman has been charged with Theft and Escape Lawful Custody in shoplifting incidents in Midland on January 2 and 21. In the first instance, a woman was stopped by store security but was able to flee before police arrived.

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

South Simcoe Police say a 16-year-old Bradford girl reported missing Monday has been found safe.