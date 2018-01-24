The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Tuesday, January 23, 2018, a man attended South Simcoe Police, North Division, to report a fraud that had taken place. He reports that he met a couple of ladies while at the OLG Slots in Innisfil and they must have distracted him enough to get his bank card and PIN number sometime throughout the evening. This was noticed when the victim attended the bank to withdraw funds and noticed his banking card gone and close to $3000 missing from his account the next day. Police are investigating with the help of the banks and business cameras from where transactions have taken place.

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a man with the theft of mirrors from a vehicle parked at a dealership in Bracebridge, ON, that occurred on Sunday January 14, 2018 at approximately 8:00 p.m. A man was caught on surveillance cameras stealing both side mirrors from a vehicle in a dealership parking lot on Ecclestone Drive in Bracebridge. The theft was reported to police the next morning when staff members became aware and the footage was shared via social media. Police began receiving tips that ultimately led to the identification of the suspect. A 49-year-old Orillia man faces Theft and Mischief charges.

On Saturday, January 20, 2018 at approximately 12:20 p.m. Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were dispatched to attend a local store in Bracebridge, ON regarding two suspects that were stealing items. Police quickly arrived and located the suspects in the parking lot and as a result of their investigation, arrested and charged a 27 year-old Bracebridge man with Theft Under $5000, Fail to Comply with Undertaking, and Fail to Comply with Probation. He was held in custody and will next appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 30, 2018 to answer to his charges. Police have also charged a 23 year-old woman from Bracebridge with Theft Under $5000 X 6, and she will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 20, 2018 to answer to her charges.