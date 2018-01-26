The Rap Sheet

Listen Live

NOTTAWASAGA OPP

On Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at approximately 7:20 p.m., members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a possible impaired driver travelling in the area of Main Street in Beeton, Township of New Tecumseth. Officers located the suspect vehicle, a grey Ford F-150 and conducted a traffic stop. After further investigation into the lone male driver, it was determined that a 60-year-old Beeton man was impaired by drug. He was arrested and charged with Impaired Driving by Drug. The 90-Day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) program was initiated and the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of 7 days.

