The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect following a theft at Shoppers Drug Mart. On Sunday, January 21, 2018, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the suspect had been inside Shoppers Drug Mart located at 420 Essa Road, in the City of Barrie. The suspect was captured on video surveillance stealing four Sony PS4 (PlayStation 4 ) video games and two Sony PS4 remote controls. The suspect managed to quickly remove the packaging from all the items and conceal them on his person, and flee the store without making any attempt to pay for the items. He was last seen leaving the area on foot, walking north on Essa Road and accompanied by a brown dog, described as a boxer. The investigation is ongoing. Suspect is described as;

Male, white (40 yrs.)

5’7” to 5’9”, Thin build

Wearing a dark toque, grey/black camouflage winter jacket, black gloves, brown pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Howlett of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2638, thowlett@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Sunday, January 28, 2018, just before 3:30 p.m. , South Simcoe Police Traffic officers were conducting R.I.D.E. on Gilford Road in the Town of Innisfil. Their attention was caught by a vehicle travelling towards them at a high rate of speed then slowing down quickly to turn around prior to the R.I.D.E. stop. The car registered a speed of 102 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone driving away from the area. An attempt to stop the car was unsuccessful and a short pursuit ensued. Shortly after the car entering and leaving a couple of ditches, the male driver gave up. While speaking to the driver, officers noted a smell of alcohol coming from his breath. A 49 year old from Innisfil was charged with Stunt Driving, Dangerous Operation Of A Vehicle, Flight From Police, and Speeding. He also had his licence suspended for 3 days for Over 50 mgs, 7 day licence suspension for Stunt Driving and had is vehicle towed and impounded for 7 days. He will appear in court in March to answer to these charges.