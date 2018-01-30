The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

The Barrie Police is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for several gas thefts throughout the City of Barrie. The suspect was caught on video surveillance stealing gas on Monday, December 18, 2017 from Petro Canada, located on Dunlop Street, West and on Sunday, January 21, 2018, from Shell Gas Station, located on Grove Street, South. He is operating a white, 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback, bearing a stolen Ontario licence plate, BTXN 797. The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is described as;

Male, white (25 to 30 yrs.)

Thin build. 6’0”

Wearing glasses, black baseball hat, grey zip up hoody, grey track pants and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Carlson of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext.2691, mcarlson@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsubmit.com

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

South Simcoe Police were called to the GO station in Bradford just after 10:00 pm on Monday January 29th. A customer at the station had missed his train and became upset when he could not get on a bus. As a result, he began damaging property at the GO station. A 23 year old male from Barrie has been charged with Mischief and was also trespassed from the GO Station.

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fraud that occurred at a local pharmacy in Gravenhurst, ON Sunday, January 28, 2018. A woman attended the pharmacy and presented a prescription for Fentanyl patches, which was filled. The prescription was later determined to be fraudulent and police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.