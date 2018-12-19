The Real Life Elf on the Shelf Challenge

Jimmy Fallon announced the #ElfOnTheShelfChallenge last week on the Tonight Show…

This is great for us parents who are nearing the elf on the shelf home stretch with the kids at home because it’s a chance to be the elf yourself!

People are even taking this challenge away from home…

Our friends at Factory Recreation, Midland are in on it…

#ElfOnTheShelfChallenge #TheTonightShowWithJimmyFallon #JimmyFallon

School…

@jimmyfallon @FallonTonight My husband @CaseyBertram annually rocks the elf on the shelf as the principal at an elementary school! #elfontheshelfchallenge pic.twitter.com/FOfhPw2Gwx — Lacey Bertram (@lacey_bertram) December 12, 2018

The Grocery Store…

#ELFONTHESHELFCHALLENGE

In the driveway as the kids get home from School…