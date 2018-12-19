The Real Life Elf on the Shelf Challenge
People are dressing as the Elf and sitting on a shelf...
Jimmy Fallon announced the #ElfOnTheShelfChallenge last week on the Tonight Show…
This is great for us parents who are nearing the elf on the shelf home stretch with the kids at home because it’s a chance to be the elf yourself!
People are even taking this challenge away from home…
Our friends at Factory Recreation, Midland are in on it…
View this post on Instagram
#ElfOnTheShelfChallenge #TheTonightShowWithJimmyFallon #JimmyFallon
School…
@jimmyfallon @FallonTonight My husband @CaseyBertram annually rocks the elf on the shelf as the principal at an elementary school! #elfontheshelfchallenge pic.twitter.com/FOfhPw2Gwx
— Lacey Bertram (@lacey_bertram) December 12, 2018
The Grocery Store…
View this post on Instagram
In the driveway as the kids get home from School…