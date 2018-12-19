Listen Live

The Real Life Elf on the Shelf Challenge

People are dressing as the Elf and sitting on a shelf...

By Darryl on the Drive

Jimmy Fallon announced the #ElfOnTheShelfChallenge last week on the Tonight Show…

This is great for us parents who are nearing the elf on the shelf home stretch with the kids at home because it’s a chance to be the elf yourself!

People are even taking this challenge away from home…

Our friends at Factory Recreation, Midland are in on it…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ElfOnTheShelfChallenge #TheTonightShowWithJimmyFallon #JimmyFallon

A post shared by Factory Recreation (@factoryrecreation) on

School…

The Grocery Store…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ELFONTHESHELFCHALLENGE

A post shared by Kimberlee Aug (@gramakim61) on

In the driveway as the kids get home from School…

 

Related posts

New Challenge: Turn Off the Kid’s TV During Fortnite

Greene Family Lights a MUST SEE in Angus

Matt Damon Receives a Terrible Secret Santa Gift