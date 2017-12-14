The Rock And Roll Inductees Have Been Announced!

Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, the Cars and the late Nina Simone will be inducted next year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The class of 2018 was announced Wednesday.

Artists are eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first album or single. All of next year’s honourees, except Bon Jovi, had their start before the ‘80s.

The ceremony will take place April 14 in Cleveland. A taped special will air later on HBO Canada. Dire Straits hasn’t performed since 1992 and the Cars haven’t since 2011. Simone died in 2003.