Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set a wedding date. The wedding is set for Saturday, May 26th which is perfect as the Monday following is a holiday in the States and in the UK. The couple will be married in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

So if you’re a loyal fan, there’s lots of time to plan your vacation to the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan made their first appearance today since their engagement announcement on Monday in Nottingham.